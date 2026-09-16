Straight Line of the Day: HR Insists We Have To Be Nice To You, So What Can We Get You? Posted by Oppo on 16 September 2026, 12:00 pm Stupid memos.
I’ll take a cheeseburger all the way with mustard and fries and a coke….supersized.
I was going to say hookers and blow but I decided to be serious for once.
And how did that work out for you?
I’ll take an intern, please.
I could use a shillelagh.
Do the interns still offer shillelagh waxing?
If you want your shillelagh waxed you’ll have to do it yourself.
Bring me the head of Alfredo Garcia
Get me the hell outta here!
Contact info for HR so I can file a complaint.
One bourbon, one scotch, and one beer.
but I’ll also accept hookers and blow.
Or biscuits and gravy and some feminine company with a nice southern accent.
HR Insists We Have To Be Nice To You, So What Can We Get You?
My back pay.
False papers, cash and cover fire if you can’t stall those interns. What did you put in this drink? Hey, don’t tase me, bro.
A million dollars, a fast car, and a 30 minute head start.
Gas?
Get me my hat and coat.
BACON
(I thought this was the only reason we were here.)