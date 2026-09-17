Straight Line of the Day: A Simple Thought Experiment: If I Pour This Liquid Into That Liquid, What Happens? Posted by Oppo on 17 September 2026, 12:00 pm
It becomes a Boilermaker and must be chugged in its entirety.
There goes my homeowners insurance.
I get drunk.
I ask myself that very question just before I take a leak.
While holding your breath in the porta-potty at hippy music festival?
Lost my smell five years ago (thanks, China!!), so I don’t have to do that anymore.
Same thing happened to me. My then-4-year old grandson said, aww, Poppy, that’s too bad … Now you can’t smell your own farts.
Don Herbert will give you such a dressing down that your entire childhood will be ruined.
Cocktail!
If I Pour This Liquid Into That Liquid, What Happens?
A little bit of this and and a little bit of that.
Precipitate!
If you’ll pardon my French.
The first liquid will become wet.
There’s a great chance I spill some on the table.
You put the lime in the coconut and drink them both together…you put the lime in the coconut and then you’ll feel better…
Twice as much and twice as bad, the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Muslim of concoctions.