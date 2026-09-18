An Abusive Relationship, Wasn’t It?

Germany’s Merz says US friendship since war ‘probably over’ for now

The Straits Times | Sep 18, 2026

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the era of “unconditional” ties between the US and Europe built since World War II are over, at least for now, the latest pronouncement of a breakdown in relations under US President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“This era of unconditional transatlantic friendship is probably over for the foreseeable future,” Merz told party members in Berlin on Sept 17. “On the other side of the Atlantic, we are seeing a change in political attitudes, a change in the assessment of the transatlantic alliance, which we might not have thought possible.”