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  5. Red Flags
    The romance message begins, “Hello dear,” and ends with “urgent wire transfer.”
    The job offer pays $9,000 a week for “light emailing” and no one asks if you can email.
    The “IRS” accepts payment in gift cards, cryptocurrency, or emotional support.

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