… other than the SLoTD, of course.
Actually a decent introductory article for the clueless:
20 Common Scams and How to Spot Them
Epoch Times | 09/12/2026 | Chris Summers
… other than the SLoTD, of course.
Actually a decent introductory article for the clueless:
20 Common Scams and How to Spot Them
Epoch Times | 09/12/2026 | Chris Summers
Intern Onlyfans page, just $9.99 a month! Join now!
It may be a scam when you get an email from yourself asking you to open a link…or future you has something important to tell you, and still uses AOL…
It may be a scam when you are told to quickly withdraw all your money and … yadayadayadayada.
…it has “democratic” in its title.
And mentions anything about:
Social Justice
Climate Justice
Economic Justice
Red Flags
The romance message begins, “Hello dear,” and ends with “urgent wire transfer.”
The job offer pays $9,000 a week for “light emailing” and no one asks if you can email.
The “IRS” accepts payment in gift cards, cryptocurrency, or emotional support.
You will be delighted to find out that there is a single place where you can find the secrets to not jist dpotting, but avoiding and overcoming all scams currently circulsting on the internet. No more worrying if that u solicited e-mail is a legitimate credit card offer or job opportunity. All you have to do is send $250 to tankdemon and we will send you a link to the special website. Only $250 to protect your finances and preserve your peace of mind. All types of cryptocurrency acceptrd. Don’t hesitate, send thst money immediately. You won’t regret jt.