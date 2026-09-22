“I used to be a Juniper tree, now look at me..rotting in the weather with a rope running through my nose looking like a Punk Rocker waiting in line at a Punk Rock Concert.”
“Oh, the horrors I’ve seen, watching hordes of line-jumping Scotsmen…”
A post without a turtle to make him feel whole.
The post should be smiling from ear to ear….thankful that the rope isn’t barbed wire. I know he has no ears though…they fell off years ago.
“Uh-oh! Here come the Mexicans!”
Biden’s border fence sees an approaching Chihuahua.
I’ll keep those darn kids off the lawn.
Horror flick:
Good Fences Make Good Nightmares
Post of the Day
The face you make when your boy leaves the family fencing business to become Jeff Dunham’s sidekick.
Why don’t you try being a fence post facing the wrong way at a nudist beach? See what face you make.
“Now that I have IMAO and the harem of interns, my last wish, Genii, is to go full wood, be erect and hard all the time!”
Who the heck is this Groot people keep asking about?
Go to a dude ranch, they said. It’ll be fun, they said…
At the amusement park for North Dakota tree huggers.
“This is a ford, but I ain’t pine!”
-Recent picture of Pinocchio
-“Man I’ve got a splitting headache”
-“See Karen, I told you your face would freeze like that”
“Son of a beach!”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
“I used to be a Juniper tree, now look at me..rotting in the weather with a rope running through my nose looking like a Punk Rocker waiting in line at a Punk Rock Concert.”
“Oh, the horrors I’ve seen, watching hordes of line-jumping Scotsmen…”
A post without a turtle to make him feel whole.
The post should be smiling from ear to ear….thankful that the rope isn’t barbed wire. I know he has no ears though…they fell off years ago.
“Uh-oh! Here come the Mexicans!”
Biden’s border fence sees an approaching Chihuahua.
I’ll keep those darn kids off the lawn.
Horror flick:
Good Fences Make Good Nightmares
Post of the Day
The face you make when your boy leaves the family fencing business to become Jeff Dunham’s sidekick.
Why don’t you try being a fence post facing the wrong way at a nudist beach? See what face you make.
“Now that I have IMAO and the harem of interns, my last wish, Genii, is to go full wood, be erect and hard all the time!”
Who the heck is this Groot people keep asking about?
Go to a dude ranch, they said. It’ll be fun, they said…
At the amusement park for North Dakota tree huggers.
“This is a ford, but I ain’t pine!”
-Recent picture of Pinocchio
-“Man I’ve got a splitting headache”
-“See Karen, I told you your face would freeze like that”
“Son of a beach!”