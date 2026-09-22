Quote of the Day

Ready for today’s words of wisdom?
“His slaughter is now a source of ongoing glee for the sort of people who listen to (and sing along with) Piker. There may be other forces at work in the brains of those who pity Lindsay Clancy, a child-killer without a political agenda. Yet it’s hard to avoid comparing her apologists with Luigi Mangione’s left-wing admirers. Mangione became a folk hero to anti-capitalist radicals after he killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Clancy’s case lacks the overt ideological angle, but emotions run deeper than ideas. Mangione and Clancy have both benefited from a warped sense of sympathy for the underdog and greater identification with the killers’ plight than with that of the victims. It’s been argued that this is a projection of “Main Character Syndrome,” the narcissistic belief of many people, in this age of social media, that the whole world is nothing but a film in which they are the star.” ~~ Daniel McCarthy