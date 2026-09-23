Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 9/16/2026 : New Matches for 9/23/2026

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Anybody know who’s damn cat this is?

 

Results From 9/16/2026

 

 

(5) Ana de Armas No Preference (14) Tina Hudson
146 0 28

 

 

(9) Tanya Roberts No Preference Monica Bellucci
107 1 73

 

New Matches for 9/23/2026

 

Match 1

 

(10) Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs Grace Jones (May Day)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(10) Lea Seydoux 5 – 4 – 0 1139 – 11 – 680

 

Madelaine Swann

 

First appearance Spectre (2015)
Last appearance No Time to Die (2021)
Portrayed by Léa Seydoux

Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.

Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.

Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.

 

Lea Seydoux

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Grace Jones 0 – 9 – 0 134 – 25 – 1889

 

May Day

 

Actress: Grace Jones
Nationality: Jamaican
Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.

 

Grace Jones

 

Who do you prefer?
16 votes · 16 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberley Jones)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Tonia Sotiropoulou 3 – 6 – 0 753 – 17 – 990

 

Bond’s Lover

 

Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou
Nationality: Greek
Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.

 

Tonia Sotiropoulou

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Mary Stovin 2 – 7 – 0 867 – 23 – 968

 

Kimberly Jones

 

Actress: Mary Stövin
Nationality: Swedish
Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.

 

Mary Stovin

 

Who do you prefer?
16 votes · 16 answers
Vote

 

 

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