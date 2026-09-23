Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 9/16/2026 : New Matches for 9/23/2026

Anybody know who’s damn cat this is?
Results From 9/16/2026
|(5) Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|(14) Tina Hudson
|146
|0
|28
|(9) Tanya Roberts
|No Preference
|Monica Bellucci
|107
|1
|73
New Matches for 9/23/2026
Match 1
(10) Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs Grace Jones (May Day)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Lea Seydoux
|5 – 4 – 0
|1139 – 11 – 680
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Grace Jones
|0 – 9 – 0
|134 – 25 – 1889
Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.
Match 2
Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberley Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|3 – 6 – 0
|753 – 17 – 990
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mary Stovin
|2 – 7 – 0
|867 – 23 – 968
Actress: Mary Stövin Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.
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