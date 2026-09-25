Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/18/2026 : New Matches for 9/25/2026

Well, well, well. What do we have here?
Results from 9/18/2026
|(3) Sophie Marceau
|No Preference
|(10) Rosemund Pike
|111
|0
|62
|Halle Berry
|No Preference
|Serena Scott Thomas
|125
|0
|55
New Matches for 9/25/2026
Match 1
(7) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs (14) Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Ursula Andress
|7 – 1 – 0
|1211 – 8 – 550
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(14) Tania Mallet
|5 – 3 – 0
|959 – 5 – 715
Actress: Tania Mallet Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.
Match 2
Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs (15) Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Nadja Regin
|1 – 7 – 0
|399 – 35 – 939
Actress: Nadja Regin Nationality: Serbian Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(15) Shirley Eaton
|5 – 3 – 0
|925 – 16 – 568
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
What do we have here?
A Babe with a nasty little scar on her forehead that’s what. That’s a deal breaker for me though…