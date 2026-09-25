Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/18/2026 : New Matches for 9/25/2026

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Well, well, well. What do we have here?

 

Results from 9/18/2026

 

 

(3) Sophie Marceau No Preference (10) Rosemund Pike
111 0 62

 

 

Halle Berry No Preference Serena Scott Thomas
125 0 55

 

New Matches for 9/25/2026

 

Match 1

 

(7) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs (14) Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(7) Ursula Andress 7 – 1 – 0 1211 – 8 – 550

 

Honey Ryder

 

Actress: Ursula Andress
Nationality: Swiss
Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.

 

Ursula Andress

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(14) Tania Mallet 5 – 3 – 0 959 – 5 – 715

 

Tilly Masterson

 

Actress: Tania Mallet
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.

 

Tania Mallet

 

Who do you prefer?
29 votes · 29 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs (15) Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Nadja Regin 1 – 7 – 0 399 – 35 – 939

 

Bonita

 

Actress: Nadja Regin
Nationality: Serbian
Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.

 

Nadja Regin

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(15) Shirley Eaton 5 – 3 – 0 925 – 16 – 568

 

Jill Masterson

 

Actress: Shirley Eaton
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

 

Shirley Eaton

 

Who do you prefer?
28 votes · 28 answers
Vote

 

 

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