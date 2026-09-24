Straight Line of the Day: When the Democrats Take Over IMAO, … Posted by Oppo on 24 September 2026, 12:00 pm
When the Democrats Take Over IMAO, …they would have to pry my one and only Harvey Award out of my cold dead hands to get it.
…Emu’s feathers will suddenly have rainbow hues…
…current Interns will be replaced with the hosts of The View.
…”Nuke the Moon” will be dropped as a slogan, to be replaced by something inclusive after an endless series of struggle sessions…
…with his undeniable fascination with a certain kind of sweaters, Oppo will be strongly encouraged to transition…
…we’ll all be welcomed into the safe space after we have fully assimilated.
When the Democrats Take Over IMAO The A will be interpreted to mean “Asinine.”
. . . references to Blazing Saddles and Monty Python will be banned, and the commenter referred to Judge Boasberg for contempt charges.
…they will turn Babesleaga, etc, into Gay and Child Porn.
…all bacon will be soy-based.