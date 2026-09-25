Polywantacrackerism

Our society is polyamorous, polymorphic, polytheistic, and polysyllabic. It promotes giving everything to everyone, as long as they can muster the language skills to ask for it.

That’s “muster,” not “mister.”

Spoiled parents raising spoiled parrots. With a few cockatoos thrown in. Children of braacckkkkkkkken homes.

Society is a Dead Parrot Sketch without a punchline, with conservatives in the role of John Cleese. It’s sad.