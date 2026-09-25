Quote of the Day

TGIF? Really? That’s all you got?
“The ’80s was a brutal, brutal time for people. It was a f***ing mess and people forget that. It was a tremendous strife. Socio political tensions everywhere. We were still pretty fresh off a Cuban missile crisis, which was only 15-20 years before. It’s a tumultuous period, but you look back at it now and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. Top Gun. Cocaine!’ Like, ‘No!’ It was really scary.” ~~ Ryan Reynolds
He was a kid/teenager in the 80’s. Too young to do coke, too young to remember the Cuban Missile Crisis. For people our age, the biggest challenges of the ’80’s was what color neon to wear that day, respooling cassette tape without ruining it, and timing your sunday morning wake-up to just after the 700 club drudgery but still early enough to catch the cartoons.