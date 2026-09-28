Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 5 : Results and Standings

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Will there be any late upsets? We shall see.

 

Results

 

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Who do you prefer?
81 votes · 81 answers
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80 votes · 80 answers
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This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
82 votes · 82 answers
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This poll is no longer accepting votes

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91 votes · 91 answers
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Standings

 

 

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Sydney Sweeney 5 – 0 – 0 309 61.80 130 61.80 – 26.00
Ann-Margaret 5 – 0 – 0 281 56.20 130 52.20 – 26.00
Salma Hayek 4 – 1 – 0 217 43.40 207 43.40 – 41.40
Markie Post 3 – 2 – 0 217 43.40 210 43.40 – 42.00
Shania Twain 2 – 3 – 0 195 39.00 229 39.00 – 45.80
Elke Sommer 1 – 4 – 0 177 35.40 235 35.40 – 47.00
Dina Meyer 0 – 5 – 0 148 29.60 270 29.60 – 54.00
Maureen O’Hara 0 – 5 – 0 139 27.80 274 27.80 – 54.80

 

Week 6

 

  • 10:00 am Ann-Margaret vs Salma Hayek
  • 2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Markie Post
  • 6:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Maureen O’Hara
  • 8:00 pm Shania Twain vs Sydney Sweeney

 

 

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