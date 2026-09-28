Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 5 : Results and Standings

Will there be any late upsets? We shall see.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|5 – 0 – 0
|309
|61.80
|130
|61.80 – 26.00
|Ann-Margaret
|5 – 0 – 0
|281
|56.20
|130
|52.20 – 26.00
|Salma Hayek
|4 – 1 – 0
|217
|43.40
|207
|43.40 – 41.40
|Markie Post
|3 – 2 – 0
|217
|43.40
|210
|43.40 – 42.00
|Shania Twain
|2 – 3 – 0
|195
|39.00
|229
|39.00 – 45.80
|Elke Sommer
|1 – 4 – 0
|177
|35.40
|235
|35.40 – 47.00
|Dina Meyer
|0 – 5 – 0
|148
|29.60
|270
|29.60 – 54.00
|Maureen O’Hara
|0 – 5 – 0
|139
|27.80
|274
|27.80 – 54.80
Week 6
- 10:00 am Ann-Margaret vs Salma Hayek
- 2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Markie Post
- 6:00 pm Dina Meyer vs Maureen O’Hara
- 8:00 pm Shania Twain vs Sydney Sweeney