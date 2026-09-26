Quote of the Day

“We have no way of knowing if Jesus ever really existed … and whether or not Jesus really existed doesn’t even really matter to me. The fact remains that the message that was delivered by someone named Jesus, supposedly, – and it could have all been made up for all I know … And the God in the Old Testament is not a loving God. He’s a vengeful, people-killing kind of God. This is a lot of mythology … Jesus was put on that cross — not to save us — Jesus was put on that cross because Rome hated him and they thought he was a threat to their domination of the area. He didn’t die to save our sins.” ~~ Rev. Babs Miller, James Talaico’s Lesbian Pastor