Quote of the Day

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So, these days Christian pastors don’t have to believe in Jesus Christ. Got it. Weird though, ain’t it?

 

“We have no way of knowing if Jesus ever really existed … and whether or not Jesus really existed doesn’t even really matter to me. The fact remains that the message that was delivered by someone named Jesus, supposedly, – and it could have all been made up for all I know … And the God in the Old Testament is not a loving God. He’s a vengeful, people-killing kind of God. This is a lot of mythology … Jesus was put on that cross — not to save us — Jesus was put on that cross because Rome hated him and they thought he was a threat to their domination of the area. He didn’t die to save our sins.” ~~ Rev. Babs Miller, James Talaico’s Lesbian Pastor

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