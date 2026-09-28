Straight Line of the Day: Hey, Guys: Apparently You Can Get Paid For This!

An Army of Paid Creators Is Carpeting the Web With Political Content
The New York Times | Sept. 24, 2026 | Ken Bensinger and Stuart A. Thompson
mmm … Kim Basinger.
https://stan.store/blog/influencer-rates/
Influencer rates in 2026 are shaped by far more than follower count: platform, content format, engagement quality, audience location, and niche demand all affect pricing. Video-first formats (Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube integrations) command higher rates than static posts. Micro influencers offer the best cost-to-results ratio for most brands. This guide covers data-backed pricing benchmarks for nano, micro, macro, and mega influencers across every major platform.
Are you effing kidding me? What planet have I beamed down on to?
All I want to see are DamnCat videos.
IMAO can’t afford my videos.
Not even with the fanboys and friends discount?
Just wait until the government figures out how to tax content creators by the word (or image x 1000)…
Why wouldn’t you just pay a nano influencer to influence a Mega influencer? Did I just hack the system?
It is a system of hacks…
I might be tempted to pay a mega influencer to attempt to stack overflow stack overflow.
Hey, Guys: Apparently You Can Get Paid For This!
The check is in the mail.
As a Web Influencer my latest video shows me opening a pack of bacon…correctly.
It’s more challenging from the inside…
Now I’m thinking it should be an Olympic sport…
But can you show the proper way to re-close a pack of bacon?
Ha! Trick question! Everybody knows that once a pack of bacon is opened, its contents will all be used immediately, so there is no need to re-close the pack.