Straight Line of the Day: Hey, Guys: Apparently You Can Get Paid For This!

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An Army of Paid Creators Is Carpeting the Web With Political Content
The New York Times | Sept. 24, 2026 | Ken Bensinger and Stuart A. Thompson

mmm … Kim Basinger.

https://stan.store/blog/influencer-rates/

Influencer rates in 2026 are shaped by far more than follower count: platform, content format, engagement quality, audience location, and niche demand all affect pricing. Video-first formats (Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube integrations) command higher rates than static posts. Micro influencers offer the best cost-to-results ratio for most brands. This guide covers data-backed pricing benchmarks for nano, micro, macro, and mega influencers across every major platform.

Are you effing kidding me?  What planet have I beamed down on to?

All I want to see are DamnCat videos.

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