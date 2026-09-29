Eh, Just Get a Flock

NASA wants to see your pictures of the sky.
The Hill | 09/09/2026 | Alix Martichoux
Starting on Sept. 15, the space agency’s PACE satellite (which stands for the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem satellite) will circle the Earth every 98 minutes.
Scientists want to compare what they’re seeing in the sky with what you’re seeing on the ground.
Sorry —
I don’t happen to have any decent pictures of plankton, aerosols, clouds, or [“ocean” — such an inept acronym] ecosystems available at the moment to share. Perhaps you could look in my more …. private folders.
Of course, you can always check back in with me in 98 minutes.
Which I know you will.
All I have is some selfies of myself doing some manscaping before and after.
I suppose I could try to find an old can of AquaNet to liberate into the atmosphere and photograph it for science.
I guess NASA can’t afford a decent A.I. to harvest images from cellphones and the web…