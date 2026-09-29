NASA wants to see your pictures of the sky.

The Hill | 09/09/2026 | Alix Martichoux Starting on Sept. 15, the space agency’s PACE satellite (which stands for the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem satellite) will circle the Earth every 98 minutes. Scientists want to compare what they’re seeing in the sky with what you’re seeing on the ground.

Sorry —

I don’t happen to have any decent pictures of plankton, aerosols, clouds, or [“ocean” — such an inept acronym] ecosystems available at the moment to share. Perhaps you could look in my more …. private folders.

Of course, you can always check back in with me in 98 minutes.

Which I know you will.