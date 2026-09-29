When he goes back to his cell he gets hung upright.
Bon Jovi:
“I’mma cowboy and laser farts I shoot” 🎶
“Go into the light!”
Who said unicorns don’t exist?
This singer doesn’t just think – he knows – the sun shines out his ass.
This is what happens after you get the really good Sunday talk from CMDR Mike Metcalf.
If sunshine on your shoulder can make you happy, imagine what this can do for you.
There’s always someone a**hole shining light in everyone’s eyes…
No… I said Dylan Mulvaney ordered a BUD Light!
Gotta stop with the double-bean burritos in the green room from the pre-show caterers.
Blinded by the light
Revved up by caboose, a light show stunner in the night
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
When he goes back to his cell he gets hung upright.
Bon Jovi:
“I’mma cowboy and laser farts I shoot” 🎶
“Go into the light!”
Who said unicorns don’t exist?
This singer doesn’t just think – he knows – the sun shines out his ass.
This is what happens after you get the really good Sunday talk from CMDR Mike Metcalf.
If sunshine on your shoulder can make you happy, imagine what this can do for you.
There’s always someone a**hole shining light in everyone’s eyes…
No… I said Dylan Mulvaney ordered a BUD Light!
Gotta stop with the double-bean burritos in the green room from the pre-show caterers.
Blinded by the light
Revved up by caboose, a light show stunner in the night