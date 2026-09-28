Quote of the Day Posted by walruskkkch on 28 September 2026, 5:00 pm Just a wellness check. You guys good? 2
“Hey, don’t be messing with that fence, buddy!”
Do p0rn books count?
I’m guessing they do.
two thoughts:
this was on the side of a used bookstore many years ago “the book is the finest portable university known to man”. i quoted it to a guy and he thought i said portable universe. that became a catchphrase. miss you Rich.
the great Groucho quote: “outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”
I must have read “Brown Bear Brown Bear” and “Green Eggs and Ham” at least 1,500 times each. Does that count?