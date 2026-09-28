4 Comments

  3. two thoughts:

    this was on the side of a used bookstore many years ago “the book is the finest portable university known to man”. i quoted it to a guy and he thought i said portable universe. that became a catchphrase. miss you Rich.

    the great Groucho quote: “outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”

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