Straight Line of the Day: So, What’s a Meal Estate Developer? Posted by Oppo on 29 September 2026, 12:00 pm If it’s not a typo.
Sounds like the type of culinary expert I would hire to feed me in a won the lottery type situation. I love to eat, but I ain’t never cooking again.
The spouse of one of those 600 lb people that can’t get out of bed.
If he says his name is Ronald McDonald you can trust him.
It’s a real estate developer who will work for food.
Someone who can get you a nice spread?
A sign that some people just have too much money…
So, What’s a Meal Estate Developer? I could tell you, but then I’d have to eat you with some Fava beans and a nice Chianti.
At least eat the liver.
Kinda tough. Let me chew on that a while!