You Can’t Spell “Racist” Without “Cis”

Every good Democrat will tell you:
“Cis” means “I yam what I yam,” and if you’re able to choose to be something else but choose not to, you are prejudiced against that something else.
And also:
If you are attracted to someone, that means you are rejecting someone else, which is of course wrong and evil.
How dare you?
I’m glad I didn’t turn out to be a Cuck.
If it walks like a cuck and talks like a cuck . . .
…it must Canadian.
No…that’s a Canuck.
They share some of the same damaged DNA though called Junk DNA.
Change the “i “ to a “y” and you have a chance to excise the problem…