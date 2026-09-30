You Can’t Spell “Racist” Without “Cis”

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Every good Democrat will tell you:

“Cis” means “I yam what I yam,” and if you’re able to choose to be something else but choose not to, you are prejudiced against that something else.

And also:

If you are attracted to someone, that means you are rejecting someone else, which is of course wrong and evil.

 

How dare you?

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