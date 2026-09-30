Straight Line of the Day: Despite All the Hype, Turns Out All They Found Was…

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Egyptologists uncover 4,000-year-old tomb of the ‘keeper of the king’s secrets’ – with a mysterious ‘portal to the afterlife’
Daily Mail | 09/26/26 | Xantha Leatham

The discovery was made at the Bubasteion Necropolis in Saqqara, one of Egypt’s most important archaeological sites.

Hieroglyphs reveal the tomb belonged to a senior official named Sakhnetio-Btah, who lived during the time of the Old Kingdom.

20 Comments

  3. A large pile of suspiciously stiff socks. Upon closer inspection they realized the glyph for “secrets” and “socks” are remarkably similar, making way for the new theory that the author could possibly have inscribed the world’s first double entendre.

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