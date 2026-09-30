Straight Line of the Day: Despite All the Hype, Turns Out All They Found Was…

Egyptologists uncover 4,000-year-old tomb of the ‘keeper of the king’s secrets’ – with a mysterious ‘portal to the afterlife’

Daily Mail | 09/26/26 | Xantha Leatham

The discovery was made at the Bubasteion Necropolis in Saqqara, one of Egypt’s most important archaeological sites.

Hieroglyphs reveal the tomb belonged to a senior official named Sakhnetio-Btah, who lived during the time of the Old Kingdom.