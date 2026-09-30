Straight Line of the Day: Despite All the Hype, Turns Out All They Found Was…

Egyptologists uncover 4,000-year-old tomb of the ‘keeper of the king’s secrets’ – with a mysterious ‘portal to the afterlife’
Daily Mail | 09/26/26 | Xantha Leatham
The discovery was made at the Bubasteion Necropolis in Saqqara, one of Egypt’s most important archaeological sites.
Hieroglyphs reveal the tomb belonged to a senior official named Sakhnetio-Btah, who lived during the time of the Old Kingdom.
…funny cat hieroglyphs.
…an inscription in Hebrew: “Moses was here”.
A large pile of suspiciously stiff socks. Upon closer inspection they realized the glyph for “secrets” and “socks” are remarkably similar, making way for the new theory that the author could possibly have inscribed the world’s first double entendre.
Btah!
Sorry, my Klingon to English translator is currently down.
Despite All the Hype, Turns Out All They Found Was…
Obama’s real birth certificate in Kenya.
. . . Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead
Geraldo Rivera
😂
The missing contents of Al Capone’s Vault
Receipts for hookers and blow.
They give receipts?
My tax preparer should have mentioned that years ago.
I wonder why it’s not called hookers and sniff?
Blowers and sniff?
…a portal potty…
A message addressed to Laura Croft.
A portal to the after-wife.
My after-wife became the new wife. So you need to be careful and choose your after-wife with care.
…a mild mannered reporter for a great necropolitan newspaper.
the secret recipe for the kings chocolate chip cookies did not come from the French Town of Nestle` Tollhouse, but from the back of the chocolate chip package.