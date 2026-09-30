Quote of the Day

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Well let’s see what we have to amuse you today, shall we?

 

“What does worry me, though, is that the Democrats are not unlike an unhinged, cornered rabid animal these days. Because it’s now a party dominated by coastal elites, there is also an almost feral quality when Dem politicians are out in normal America. There is a complete lack of regard for civility and convention that makes them unpredictable and dangerous. ” ~~ Stephen Kruiser

 

 

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