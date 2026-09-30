Quote of the Day

Well let’s see what we have to amuse you today, shall we?
“What does worry me, though, is that the Democrats are not unlike an unhinged, cornered rabid animal these days. Because it’s now a party dominated by coastal elites, there is also an almost feral quality when Dem politicians are out in normal America. There is a complete lack of regard for civility and convention that makes them unpredictable and dangerous. ” ~~ Stephen Kruiser
Living in one of these coastal areas, I can attest that its not just the dem politicians, but also their followers that are feral, illogical, uncivilized and dangerous.