Quote of the Day

“Ireland as a country has been something of a recent disappointment. For a people who fought for so long and bravely to have their own country, they seem content to be ruled by an elite hell-bent on cultural self-erasure. Mass immigration, erosion of free speech rights, an acceptance of a Woke that would make a New England college town council proud. For a nation that was occupied by a colonial power for centuries, it chooses to spend less than 0.5% of its GDP on defense, implicitly free-riding on NATO and its former colonial overlord. Not a serious place. Yet it can virtue-signal with the best of them and it has come firmly on the side of those waging a genocidal war in Gaza – and by that I mean Hamas.” ~~ Chicago Boyz