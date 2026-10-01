Straight Line of the Day: Are You As Good As Margaret? Posted by Oppo on 1 October 2026, 12:00 pm Jeez, I could only check off about five of those.
I play ambivalently in the sand and I must admit I do not eat nicely. But given time, I can count way past 79, so just call me a STEM pioneer.
At one time I could do all of these things, but wanting to was often a big issue…
I struggle with using “books the right way.” You’d know what I mean by that if you lived next door to me.
My dad always taught me to keep two sets…
I heard Margaret Bramer went on to become a top attraction at The Doll House on Sunset Strip.
I actually taught her everything she knows
Something tells me the teacher was two pitchers of Tom Collins to the wind while grading these on a Sunday morning.
“I know my father’s name.”
Thanks to Maury.
“I know the Four Seasons.. ”
…but I prefer “Ode to Joy.”
Margaret is more advanced than most high school students today. But her schooling was prior to the creation of the peanut farmer’s Department of Education, so she had an advantage. Now ironically the government wants to see if homeschooled children are meeting state standards, while at the same time passing and graduating kids who meet no standards.
Margaret has got it together!