11 Comments

  9. Margaret is more advanced than most high school students today. But her schooling was prior to the creation of the peanut farmer’s Department of Education, so she had an advantage. Now ironically the government wants to see if homeschooled children are meeting state standards, while at the same time passing and graduating kids who meet no standards.

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