Bond Girlathon Wednesday : New Matches for 5/20/2026

We are back in business, time to get naughty.
Matches for 5/20/2026
Match 1
Gloria Hendry (Rosie Carver) vs Berenice Marlohe (Severine)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gloria Hendry
|1 – 5 – 0
|177 – 21 – 1048
Actress: Gloria Hendry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Rosie Carver was an inept and incompetent double agent, working for the CIA and for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She checked into Bond’s hotel room as Mrs. Bond, and said she would take him to the spot where Bains, another MI6 agent, was killed. While picnicking near the area, Bond confronts Rosie, revealing that he knows she is working for Kanaga. Bond threatens to kill her, and Rosie runs away, only to be killed by a hidden gun in one of Kanaga’s scarecrows.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|1 – 6 – 0
|430 – 17 – 881
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.
Match 2
(7) Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight) vs (8) Jane Seymour (Solitaire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Britt Ekland
|6 – 1 – 0
|1199 – 14 – 368
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(8) Jane Seymour
|5 – 2 – 0
|1131 – 6 – 716
Actress: Jane Seymour Nationality: English Bond Movie: Live and Let Die (1973)
Synopsis:
Solitaire was a psychic tarot card reader working for heroin baron Dr. Kananga. She predicted the movements of James Bond and other men who posed a threat to their operations. Solitaire was practically imprisoned by Kananga as he knew that, like her mother, she would lose her psychic gift if she were to make love. When first meeting Bond, Solitaire drew the lovers card, predicting the fate of her and Bond. Indeed, Solitaire soon lost her powers, and became a target of Kananga’s wrath.