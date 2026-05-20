Straight Line of the Day: Per the City Desk Editor, Just Make Up a Headline So We Can Make Up a Story To Go With It

(In the comic strip “Tumbleweeds,” there was a newspaper editor who took exactly that approach.)
In the comic strip “The Washington Post”:
DOJ sees fallout after push to prosecute former FBI director James Comey
Washington Post via MSN | May 9, 2026 | Perry Stein
… Others [sic] prosecutors have voluntarily decamped or scrambled to find new jobs, fearful they could be asked to work on cases that violate their principles, according to 10 current and former prosecutors familiar with the office and the case. Major cases, including one involving a terrorist attack in Afghanistan, have been hobbled by the turmoil.
Side note: the DOJ is investigating a terrorist attack in Afghanistan?
From 1954 – “DOE Sees Fallout From Atmospheric Atom Bomb Test”
College Graduation Ceremony Leads to Pot Luck Dinner
“Orange Man Bad” – see if you can do anything with that one…
DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN!
DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN!
“Grooming Secrets of the Rich and Famous – What the Epstein Files Reveal”
“Newly emerging Document spell trouble for Hillary Clinton.”
Slime Molds Demand Equity
Editor demands pay raises for all staff writers or he swears he’ll quit.
I remember reading Tumbleweeds. Though I liked it, I could never understand why the writer gave some characters pointy mouths/lips.