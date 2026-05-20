Straight Line of the Day: Per the City Desk Editor, Just Make Up a Headline So We Can Make Up a Story To Go With It

(In the comic strip “Tumbleweeds,” there was a newspaper editor who took exactly that approach.)

In the comic strip “The Washington Post”:

DOJ sees fallout after push to prosecute former FBI director James Comey

Washington Post via MSN | May 9, 2026 | Perry Stein … Others [sic] prosecutors have voluntarily decamped or scrambled to find new jobs, fearful they could be asked to work on cases that violate their principles, according to 10 current and former prosecutors familiar with the office and the case. Major cases, including one involving a terrorist attack in Afghanistan, have been hobbled by the turmoil.

Side note: the DOJ is investigating a terrorist attack in Afghanistan?