Cartoons and Memes

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“Hop in Mr. Walrus. Time for a ride.”

“Great, I’ll get in the back.”

“Why not ride up front?”

“More room in the back.”

“For what?”

“Errr, stuff?”

“Silly boy.”

Winner

10.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

One Comment

  1. I had a Chevy Chevette. Rear-ended a Cadillac. I got out and wiped the paint from my car off the Caddy’s bumper. No damage to the Caddy, so the other driver was happy to drive away. My Chevette was totaled. When I hit the brakes, the nose dipped and the Caddy bumper destroyed everything in its path.

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