Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 21 May 2026, 10:00 am “Hop in Mr. Walrus. Time for a ride.” “Great, I’ll get in the back.” “Why not ride up front?” “More room in the back.” “For what?” “Errr, stuff?” “Silly boy.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891036 votes · 36 answersVote
I had a Chevy Chevette. Rear-ended a Cadillac. I got out and wiped the paint from my car off the Caddy’s bumper. No damage to the Caddy, so the other driver was happy to drive away. My Chevette was totaled. When I hit the brakes, the nose dipped and the Caddy bumper destroyed everything in its path.