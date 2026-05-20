I never read Beowulf — as far as I remember. If I did, the fact that I don’t remember says something.
Now I think I would, because of this guy’s description of it on the web:
The first 100 lines are basically “I’m going to tell you a story of this guy. He murders his way up and down the coast until everyone pays him to stop; that was a great king! Also, he had kids; this is the story of how his wealth got them in trouble.”
Imagine Hollywood effects and celebrity actors, and it might be an enjoyable read!
I can at least remember reading it. I’m sure it’s been at least 55 years so the details are a bit vague. Sometimes, however, things that have lasted need to be read to at least get an idea as to why they are part of the canon. Currently, working my way through Shakespeare’s sonnets, one a day, with a follow-up in modern English to check my interpretation. I’m sure I’ve read many, maybe most already but the details are a bit vague. Eventually, I’ll have read all.
I remember reading Le Morte D’Arthur and there was was lots and lots of smoting on the helm.
If you thought your enemy was a monster, wait until you meet his mother.