I never read Beowulf — as far as I remember. If I did, the fact that I don’t remember says something.

Now I think I would, because of this guy’s description of it on the web:

The first 100 lines are basically “I’m going to tell you a story of this guy. He murders his way up and down the coast until everyone pays him to stop; that was a great king! Also, he had kids; this is the story of how his wealth got them in trouble.”

Imagine Hollywood effects and celebrity actors, and it might be an enjoyable read!