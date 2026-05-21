.
Somebody’s gonna be Fuddled.
Kill the Wabbit!
What you really need is the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch and somebody can count to three.
Be vewwwy quiet … i’m hunting wabbits wif a semi-automatic wifle that’s iwwegal in most states!
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Somebody’s gonna be Fuddled.
Kill the Wabbit!
What you really need is the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch and somebody can count to three.
Be vewwwy quiet … i’m hunting wabbits wif a semi-automatic wifle that’s iwwegal in most states!