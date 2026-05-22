Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/15/2026 : New Matches for 5/22/2026

Posted by on

Keeping it classy guys.

Results from 5/22/2026

(14) Tania MalletNo PreferenceMartine Beswick
137056

(5) Daniela BianchiNo PreferenceNadja Regin
152216

New Matches for 5/22/2026

Match 1

Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Margaret Nolan2 – 4 – 0600 – 4 – 646
Dink

Actress:Margaret Nolan
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”

Margaret Nolan

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Zena Marshall1 – 5 – 0414 – 7 – 739
Miss Taro

Actress:Zena Marshall
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

Who do you prefer?
26 votes · 26 answers
Vote

Match 2

(13) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(13) Claudine Auger4 – 2 – 0765 – 8 – 457
Domino Derval

Actress:Claudine Auger
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.

Claudine Auger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eunice Gayson3 – 3 – 0396 – 27 – 612
Sylvia Trench

Actress:Eunice Gayson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

Eunice Grayson

Who do you prefer?
27 votes · 27 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.