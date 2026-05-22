Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/15/2026 : New Matches for 5/22/2026

Keeping it classy guys.
Results from 5/22/2026
|(14) Tania Mallet
|No Preference
|Martine Beswick
|137
|0
|56
|(5) Daniela Bianchi
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|152
|2
|16
New Matches for 5/22/2026
Match 1
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|2 – 4 – 0
|600 – 4 – 646
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 5 – 0
|414 – 7 – 739
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
Match 2
(13) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Claudine Auger
|4 – 2 – 0
|765 – 8 – 457
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eunice Gayson
|3 – 3 – 0
|396 – 27 – 612
Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.