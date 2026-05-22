Fnideq Open Thread

Morocco launches mass deportations to block Europe migration route: As the EU rolls out its new, stricter migration pact, Morocco intensifies crackdown and interceptions of sub-Saharan Africans at Europe’s behest
Middle east eye | 22nd May 2026 | Kate McMahon
Europe has a behest?
Since 14 April, Morocco has been conducting large-scale deportation operations targeting sub-Saharan Africans migrating to Europe, reportedly arresting over 100 per day, local sources told Middle East Eye.
According to Moroccan human rights groups, around 800 people . . .
How does that square with “over 100 per day”?
. . . were detained during coordinated raids in the forests between Fnideq and Belyounech, in the northern tip of the North African state, where many were sheltering before attempting to reach Europe.
They still have forests?
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How does that square with “over 100 per day”?
Catch, release, catch, release, catch, release, and eventually catch and record actual detainees…