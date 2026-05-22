Fnideq Open Thread

Morocco launches mass deportations to block Europe migration route: As the EU rolls out its new, stricter migration pact, Morocco intensifies crackdown and interceptions of sub-Saharan Africans at Europe’s behest Middle east eye | 22nd May 2026 | Kate McMahon

Europe has a behest?

Since 14 April, Morocco has been conducting large-scale deportation operations targeting sub-Saharan Africans migrating to Europe, reportedly arresting over 100 per day, local sources told Middle East Eye.

According to Moroccan human rights groups, around 800 people . . .