Friday Night Open Thread: Light Day

On November 15, 2026, the Voyager 1 spacecraft will officially be one light-day from Earth.
Well, it’s also a light day here, so post a comment if you have anything noticeable to share. Not noteworthy, necessarily, just noticeable.
I’m losing my faith in my bet that the spacecraft will make the Kessel run in less than five parsecs.
I work with several women and only two other men. At an after-work get together at one of their houses I realized how comfortable they are around me. The two other men were not there.
HOLY SOCKS! It was like they were in a locker room with the subjects of their conversation. Many very private things that I learned about them. And I think they’re ok with that.
And such potty mouths! I’m glad they feel comfortable around me but good gravy! I don’t want to hear about how bad men are ever again.
So, they think you’re gay.
Ouch! That hurt!
But no they all know I’m not.
I remember the celebrations surrounding the bicentennial (anyone visit the Freedom Train). Picnics, fireworks, hot dogs, apple pie…all that good stuff. Someone asked what I was doing to celebrate 250. I said, “Nothing. Unfortunately, my cynicism exceeds my patriotism at this point.”
Sad, but true.