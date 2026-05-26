Two Billboards In New York Capture The Conflict Of Our Time: One billboard is selling artificial intelligence, the other is warning about it.
Epoch Times | 05/24/2026 | Kay Rubacek
Two Billboards In New York Capture The Conflict Of Our Time: One billboard is selling artificial intelligence, the other is warning about it.
Epoch Times | 05/24/2026 | Kay Rubacek
“Meat Is Murder” (PETA) and “Meet For Murder”(Hamas Rally)
*Not really, they both care little about humanity
“The Rent Is Too High” and “No New Building“
“Free Stuff For Everyone” and “Lower Our Taxes”
“Post Stuff Anywhere You Want” and “Only Post Stuff Where It Makes Sense”
It has been told that whichever sign develops weapons grade lasers first will win the battle…but not the war.
“Ginger” and “Maryann”
One sign that says “Protect Jesus” and another that says “Protect Jesus”. The pictures will make it clear on the pronunciation for each sign.
Also freaky weird:
You’re running for your life from the Sign dodging laser fire and screaming at the sign – “I’m sorry..I’m sorry…but I don’t even know what your frickin pronouns are.”
“Basil” and “Basil”
I can do you one better and do it with one billboard.
https://www.reddit.com/r/newyorkcity/comments/1oqv893/mamdanis_graphic_team_lowkey_carried_the_campaign/#lightbox
I tried Reddit once but found it way too hard to troll people, kind of like at IMAO, and thus a waste of time. I try to spend my time wisely.
You’re trying to troll people here? Does the Emu know?
No…he’s just a flightless bird brain. 😂
You are so dead.
“Never forget” and “We forgot”
“Welcome to NYC, hope you brought a fat bank account” and “Bargain one way U Haul rentals to sane, well run cities and states”
A billboard with a picture of AOC saying “there is a long list of men who want to date me” vs a blank billboard underneath the heading “Name one”
“Schumer’s free cheeseburgers” vs “Madmani’s free stomach pumps”
Some combination of mobsters and bagels, or pizza and hobos.