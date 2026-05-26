4 Comments

  2. I see this all the time. Someone double parked in a handicap zone and the cargo is actually worth more than the 1963 model boat and if those species of apples are the species I think they are, using calculus I have calculated the cargo is worth $27 more than the boat but hey…I would have done the same thing for a Cinnamon Twist because they are legendary at that shop…according to Martha Stewart anyway.

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