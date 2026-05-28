Almost 700 migrants cross Channel in 48 hours as ‘summer of chaos’ warning issued
Express | Sun, May 24, 2026 | Katie Harris
Almost 700 small boat migrants have arrived in Britain in the past two days …
And more made the crossing today with migrants pictured making gestures after boarding a dinghy in Dunkirk, France.
I’d start in mid-spring to throw everyone off
King Charles:
“I have given orders to start destroying the boats with our lasers from outer space.”
Gaslighting the Emu into believing that Antifa and the Palestinian supporters were all disrespecting him…
Find a way to crash the internet…
I’d start by finding a planet whose axis of rotation was tilted off of perpendicular to its plane of orbit, then work on the second part.
Make China disappear. All the products and pharmaceuticals that they manufacture would disappear. Inconvenience and death across the USA.
Plus, if it disappeared and the Pacific Ocean poured in, things would get weird. If it disappeared and the land itself remained, the scramble to acquire it would be additional chaos.
None of your bull in a China chop.
Rush to convert all electrical power sources into renewables, without taking into consideration maintaining a scalable base load…
I’d be sure to not make a plan.
Nuke the English Channel
“Wait! Don’t change that Channel!”
Probably by tapping a keg.
I would also use my all time favorite phrase, a lot: “Light ’em up”!
As an ex CIA Agent I could cause chaos by creating a false alarm on a Sunflower Seed Shortage but I’m forbidden to say what the connection is.
Get Smart.