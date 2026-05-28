Straight Line of the Day: If You Were To Create a Summer of Chaos, How Would You Start?

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Almost 700 migrants cross Channel in 48 hours as ‘summer of chaos’ warning issued
Express | Sun, May 24, 2026 | Katie Harris

Almost 700 small boat migrants have arrived in Britain in the past two days …

And more made the crossing today with migrants pictured making gestures after boarding a dinghy in Dunkirk, France.

14 Comments

  6. Make China disappear. All the products and pharmaceuticals that they manufacture would disappear. Inconvenience and death across the USA.

    Plus, if it disappeared and the Pacific Ocean poured in, things would get weird. If it disappeared and the land itself remained, the scramble to acquire it would be additional chaos.

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