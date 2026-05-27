Straight Line of the Day: Would You Have Had an A.I. Girlfriend? Why or Why Not? Posted by Oppo on 27 May 2026, 12:00 pm The terrifying rise of schoolboys making AI girlfriendsThe Telegraph | 05/25/2026 | Nicole Mowbray
Boot ‘em up, boot ‘em out – works for me…
She keeps identifying my inputs as Spam…
You mean low-quality meat?
Filler?
Filler? I don’t even know her. You brought her, you filler.
Of course I would have an A.I. girlfriend what you think I’m gay or something?
Follow-up question: would you take her to an A.I. prom in an A.I. leisure suit?
Yes…funny you should ask. They used to call me Leisure Suit Larry and my name isn’t even Larry.
An artifact, or something that is artificial is what we call something that was made by humans.
Aren’t all girlfriends made by humans?
Sim-antics.
Silly-con-ogism
I had an AI girlfriend. She was an Absolute Idiot.
Would You Have Had an A.I. Girlfriend? Why or Why Not?
I don’t need AI girlfriends, I got interns.
You get the same amount of physical interaction either way…
Same goes for our A.I. maid staff. Let’s go on the assumption that she’s over 20.
“I wang you yang time mister.”
Had one. She kicked me out for “A real man.”
James Talarico has an AI girlfriend. But she’s on a server in Canada, so that’s why you’ve never met her.