Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 28 May 2026, 10:00 am “Have you ever felt old Miss Welch?” “Can’t say I have.” “Would you like to?” “Cheeky monkey.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?123456789103 votes · 3 answersVote
According to my records this was the third time I “zoomed” in on Miss Welch. Does this make me a bad person? I think not. Shooting my neighbor’s dog DOES make me a bad person….but I didn’t really do it it’s just a fantasy I have like with Miss Welch. 💕
Must we remind you of Miss Welch’s restraining order against you?