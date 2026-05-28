Cartoons and Memes

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“Have you ever felt old Miss Welch?”

“Can’t say I have.”

“Would you like to?”

“Cheeky monkey.”

Winner

10.

This week.

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10.

Which one is funniest?
3 votes · 3 answers
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2 Comments

  1. According to my records this was the third time I “zoomed” in on Miss Welch. Does this make me a bad person? I think not. Shooting my neighbor’s dog DOES make me a bad person….but I didn’t really do it it’s just a fantasy I have like with Miss Welch. 💕

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