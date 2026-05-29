Straight Line of the Day: Other Names To Appear on California Ballots: …

California’s governor race features 61 candidates — including a man who changed his name to Barack Obama
ConservativeInstitute.org | May 21, 2026 | Daniel Vaughan
California voters opening their ballots for the June 2 gubernatorial primary will find sixty-one names staring back at them, a field so bloated it reads less like a serious election and more like a monument to the state’s remarkably low barriers to entry.
Among the crowd: a man who legally changed his name to Barack D. Obama Shaw, a candidate who goes by “LivingForGod AndCountry DeMott,” and a former congressman who dropped out after sexual assault allegations but whose name remains printed on the ballot anyway.
…Votey McVoteface…
How many votes could a voter volte face if the machine wanted McVoteface?
…The Man Formerly Known as Jerry Brown…
The former man presently known as Caitlin Jenner.
The usual suspects:
Jacques Tootite
Anita Bath
Gil T. Azell
Mick Stupp
Karen Bass’ brother Dum
Haywood Jablomi
Dick Shennary
Hugh G. Rection
Jack Doff
I’m sure I have more
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Fiendishly clever!
Honorable Pulvapies.
Donald Trump