And suddenly, out of nowhere, you are surrounded in your car by about 500 Antifa Dorks.
What do you do?
Break the little twigs.
And then, attend to the trees.
Wise guy eh?…..Tree Hugger eh?
“We oughta arrest him for Trunk and Disorderly!”
So, how did that big tree on the right get past the telephone wires?
The tree down the road:
“Excellent!”
Department of Transportation views this as a training moment noting the trees efficacy and utter waste of resources.
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And suddenly, out of nowhere, you are surrounded in your car by about 500 Antifa Dorks.
What do you do?
Break the little twigs.
And then, attend to the trees.
Wise guy eh?…..Tree Hugger eh?
“We oughta arrest him for Trunk and Disorderly!”
So, how did that big tree on the right get past the telephone wires?
The tree down the road:
“Excellent!”
Department of Transportation views this as a training moment noting the trees efficacy and utter waste of resources.