Fun With Statistics Posted by Oppo on 30 May 2026, 2:00 pm Movies that have NOT starred me have NOT been awarded a Best Picture or Best Actor Oscar at a (nearly) 100 percent rate. The solution, I feel, suggests itself. Because of statistics.
That may be true but a little birdie told me you starred on Broadway once playing Hedley Lamarr in the musical Blazing Saddles – Too Damn Hot To Handle.
Work, work, work! Work, work, work!
I like that logic! None of the women who have slept with me have died. All the women who have died did not. 100% success ratio! I’ll be over here ladies…