Straight Line of the Day: The Great Thing About Living With a Psychopath Is… Posted by Oppo on 30 May 2026, 12:00 pm
The Great Thing About Living With a Psychopath Is…
They are extra kinky people…trust me.
You actually look forward to a visit from Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Visitors to my house now get two for one.
…you’re still living…
… keeps the sociopaths quiet.
The Great Thing About Living With a Psychopath Is…
your votes probbly cancel out.
… you keep sharp and in shape, like Inspector Clouseau.
… the opportunity to pull pin and throw psychopath.
No idea. Ask my roommate.