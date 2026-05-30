Bunches of Flotsam and Jetsam Appear on California and East Coast Shores, Decide To Run for President Posted by Oppo on 30 May 2026, 11:00 am
Aren’t those two dudes the sons of Son of Sam….or the sons of the Son of Sam’s sons?
That wouldn’t by chance be George Jetsam, would it?
Unfortunately, all the flotsam and jetsam was quickly scavenged by junkies and sold for drug money. Their names will still appear on the ballot however, and if elected, will outperform any other elected officials in those states.