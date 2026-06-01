Local Man Sued by Bill Gates for Swatting One of His Expensive Designer Mosquitoes

“It’s not a bug, it’s a future!”

The revelation is drawing renewed scrutiny to Gates’s other mosquito-based biological interventions around the world, with scientists warning that the long-term consequences remain largely unknown.

Bill Gates Releases Hundreds of Millions of Bacteria-Infected Mosquitoes Across Colombia Slay News | May 29, 2026 | Frank Bergman

… and …

Google Reportedly Planning to Release TENS OF MILLIONS of Mosquitoes into Two States to ‘Stop’ Spread of Several Dangerous Diseases

The Gateway Pundit | May 30, 2026 | Cullen Linebarger

America’s most infamous tech company has a bold, potentially risky plan to supposedly reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, assuming the federal government will sign off on the proposal.

As The New York Post reported, Google wants federal approval to unleash approximately 32 MILLION mosquitoes into the states of California and Florida over the next two years.