Local Man Sued by Bill Gates for Swatting One of His Expensive Designer Mosquitoes

“It’s not a bug, it’s a future!”
Bill Gates Releases Hundreds of Millions of Bacteria-Infected Mosquitoes Across Colombia
Slay News | May 29, 2026 | Frank Bergman
The revelation is drawing renewed scrutiny to Gates’s other mosquito-based biological interventions around the world, with scientists warning that the long-term consequences remain largely unknown.
… and …
Google Reportedly Planning to Release TENS OF MILLIONS of Mosquitoes into Two States to ‘Stop’ Spread of Several Dangerous Diseases
The Gateway Pundit | May 30, 2026 | Cullen Linebarger
America’s most infamous tech company has a bold, potentially risky plan to supposedly reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, assuming the federal government will sign off on the proposal.
As The New York Post reported, Google wants federal approval to unleash approximately 32 MILLION mosquitoes into the states of California and Florida over the next two years.
Pharma companies:
“We have Malaria Vaccines ready for millions ..side effects may include enhanced Montezuma’s Revenge..and the Revenge of Montezuma’s Revenge.”
He wants to release in California? Oh boy! I can hardly wait to see what kind of super powers I get!!!
Last time he did this, it seemed like it caused a bunch of 3rd world people to have deformed babies that didn’t survive… almost like it was some kind of eugenics program. But nobody would ever suggest that Gates supports eugenics.
Imagine having “Mosquito Breeder” on your resume.
Unless you’re a hungry bat, mosquito is never the answer to the problem.
If swatting mosquitos was against the law…then no one could live in Alaska in the summer.