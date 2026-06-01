Judge awards corporations the right to vote in Delaware town

Not The Bee | May 31, 2026 | Mister Retrops

Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz has ruled that companies in Delaware will be able to vote in elections just like people.

This is especially wacky for Delaware.

As per the US Census Bureau, the estimated human population of Delaware is just over 1 million.

But there are over 2 million corporations headquartered in the state, which means there are far more companies in Delaware than there are people. …

Karsnitz dismissed the lawsuit from Delaware’s Superior Court, citing ‘the principle of one person/entity/one vote.’

‘Visions of faceless large corporations or even HAL controlling a small town are frightening and the stuff of science fiction,’ but ‘trusts, partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations are expressly recognized as “persons” in the Delaware Code,’ the judge said.