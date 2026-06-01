Straight Line of the Day: If Corporations = People, Then…

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Judge awards corporations the right to vote in Delaware town
Not The Bee | May 31, 2026 | Mister Retrops

Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz has ruled that companies in Delaware will be able to vote in elections just like people.

This is especially wacky for Delaware.

As per the US Census Bureau, the estimated human population of Delaware is just over 1 million.

But there are over 2 million corporations headquartered in the state, which means there are far more companies in Delaware than there are people.

Karsnitz dismissed the lawsuit from Delaware’s Superior Court, citing ‘the principle of one person/entity/one vote.’

‘Visions of faceless large corporations or even HAL controlling a small town are frightening and the stuff of science fiction,’ but ‘trusts, partnerships, limited liability companies, and corporations are expressly recognized as “persons” in the Delaware Code,’ the judge said.

11 Comments

  3. So then people could just register as many LLC’s as they want and get as many votes. Who decides which way a company votes? What about national companies, e.g. amazon? Do they they get to vote in Deleware because they do business there or do they need to have the headquarters there? What if amazon creates amazon del, a subsidiary of amazon? Better yet, what if Remington or Winchester did that?

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  7. If Corporations = People, Then…

    …what right does the government have to tell anyone who they can and can’t marry? Corporate mergers, then, are marriages between two people? The anti-trust laws are unconstitutional, and companies can merge/marry anyone they choose.

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  10. Taking a concept well beyond a logical conclusion and into the ether. I’d like to see the corporation present a photo ID. Also, remember that the corporation had to have been established before Nov. 2008 to be eligible to vote.

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