Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/10/2026 : New Matches for 4/17/2026

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So I’m here, where’s my paycheck?

Results from 4/10/2026

Cecilie ThomsenNo PreferenceTsai Chin
168039

(11) Denise RichardsNo PreferenceKarin Dor
138270

Matches for 4/17/2026

Match 1

(8) Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs (3) Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(8) Jill St. John4 – 1 – 0752 – 4 – 388
Tiffany Case

Actress:Jill St. John
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.

Jill St. John

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(3) Sophie Marceau5 – 0 – 0755 – 5 – 350
Elektra King

Actress:Sophie Marceau
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.

Sophie Marceau

Who do you prefer?
24 votes · 24 answers
Vote

Match 2

(2) Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(2) Jacqueline Bisset5 – 0 – 0778 – 0 – 236
Giovanna Goodthighs
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
Jacqueline Bisset

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Serena Scott Thomas1 – 4 – 0334 – 15 – 656
Dr. Molly Warmflash

Actress:Serena Scott Thomas
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”

Serena Scott Thomas

Who do you prefer?
26 votes · 26 answers
Vote

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