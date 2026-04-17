Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/10/2026 : New Matches for 4/17/2026

So I’m here, where’s my paycheck?
Results from 4/10/2026
|Cecilie Thomsen
|No Preference
|Tsai Chin
|168
|0
|39
|(11) Denise Richards
|No Preference
|Karin Dor
|138
|2
|70
Matches for 4/17/2026
Match 1
(8) Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs (3) Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(8) Jill St. John
|4 – 1 – 0
|752 – 4 – 388
Actress: Jill St. John Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Sophie Marceau
|5 – 0 – 0
|755 – 5 – 350
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.
Match 2
(2) Jacqueline Bisset (Giovanna Goodthighs) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(2) Jacqueline Bisset
|5 – 0 – 0
|778 – 0 – 236
Miss Goodthighs is a Smersh agent who attempts to kill baccarat master Evelyn Tremble (operating under the alias James Bond 007) at Casino Royale in a bid to prevent him from bankrupting her employer Le Chiffre. She meets him in a hotel room, wearing a nightgown and cradling a large bottle of champagne suggestively in her arms. Despite successfully seducing and poisoning him with a spiked drink, he is rescued by his recruiter and ally Vesper Lynd. When Tremble asks what became of her, Lynd remarks that she “took care of her”.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Scott Thomas
|1 – 4 – 0
|334 – 15 – 656
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”