Welcome to IMAO! We’ve Set Up a Call Center to Listen to Your Concerns — Without Your Knowledge Posted by Oppo on 17 April 2026, 11:00 am
What’s the frequency, Kenneth?
That’s Kenneth in the chair. He looks bored listening to me.
And before you ask, no, IMAO won’t spring for a new computer.
He got that Main Frame because of government subsidies but hey, it got his picture in the Smithsonian..just feet from the Hope Diamond.💎
I’ll bet his chair has those plastic black castors that break after two weeks.
Poor Kenny.
His nickname was actually Cankles Kenneth at one point because of the cheap K-Mart chairs but when people who called him that started to mysteriously disappear the nickname sort of faded away…
That reminds of when Lester Bangs convinced me to buy a copy of Metal Machine Music. Still have the album. Never listened to all of any of the four sides.
This made me curious to look it up in Wikipedia:
“Metal Machine Music features no songs or recognizably structured compositions, eschewing melody and rhythm for modulated feedback and noise music guitar effects, mixed at varying speeds by Reed. Also in 1975, RCA released a Quadrophonic version of the Metal Machine Music recording that was produced by playing it back both forward and backward, and by flipping the tape over.
“While the album sold 100,000 copies on release, it quickly became the most returned album in RCA’s history…”
Edgar J. Hoover:
“It was backassward masking at its finest and we defeated those Anti American bastards in court through confidential informants like the group The Kingsmen of LouieLouie fame.”
Ah, so the FBI infiltration is finally complete…
I don’t have any concerns, but I do have grievances. Still listening?
You can only air them on Festivus.
I foresee some sort of monetized podcast or audiobook with the phrase “Secret Confessions” in the title.
If this had been ‘Caption This’ I would have said –
World’s First Pong Game Trial Run
(But technician has technical problems and starts watching Debbie Does Dallas.)
OK, that’s almost worthy of a thread by itself:
At one point, Poindexters were watching Pong and Star Trek games like Asteroids on little green computer monitors. They thought that was worth pushing their glasses up to watch intently.
Then, suddenly — graphic video came onto the scene. And porn from around the internet. How many of their heads freaking exploded?
Almost worthy is right…but we’re having fun dammitt.
Title-
(Heads Exploded – The Ultimate Money Shot)