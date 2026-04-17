17 Comments

    • This made me curious to look it up in Wikipedia:

      “Metal Machine Music features no songs or recognizably structured compositions, eschewing melody and rhythm for modulated feedback and noise music guitar effects, mixed at varying speeds by Reed. Also in 1975, RCA released a Quadrophonic version of the Metal Machine Music recording that was produced by playing it back both forward and backward, and by flipping the tape over.

      “While the album sold 100,000 copies on release, it quickly became the most returned album in RCA’s history…”

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      • Edgar J. Hoover:
        “It was backassward masking at its finest and we defeated those Anti American bastards in court through confidential informants like the group The Kingsmen of LouieLouie fame.”

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    • OK, that’s almost worthy of a thread by itself:

      At one point, Poindexters were watching Pong and Star Trek games like Asteroids on little green computer monitors. They thought that was worth pushing their glasses up to watch intently.

      Then, suddenly — graphic video came onto the scene. And porn from around the internet. How many of their heads freaking exploded?

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