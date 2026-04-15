Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/08/2026 : New Matches for 4/15/2026

Hey Rory, I’m ready for our match!
Results from 4/08/2026
|Corinne Clery
|No Preference
|Mary Stovin
|153
|2
|75
|Fiona Fullerton
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|153
|4
|49
New Matches for 4/15/2026
Match 1
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 7 – 0
|145 – 24 – 1072
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryam d’Abo
|4 – 3 – 0
|726 – 10 – 802
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.
Match 2
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|2 – 5 – 0
|618 – 10 – 800
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kell Tyler
|2 – 5 – 0
|603 – 18 – 992
Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.
Lady Golfer:
“I’ve hit many bad shots with this driver and never once destroyed one like pinche Sergio Garcia did. What a dork he is and I hope he loses all of his endorsements and starves to death under a bridge in Barcelona.”