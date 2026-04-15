Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/08/2026 : New Matches for 4/15/2026

Posted by on

Hey Rory, I’m ready for our match!

Results from 4/08/2026

Corinne CleryNo PreferenceMary Stovin
153275

Fiona FullertonNo PreferenceEmily Bolton
153449

New Matches for 4/15/2026

Match 1

Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Leila Shenna0 – 7 – 0145 – 24 – 1072
Private Jet Hostess

Actress:Leila Shenna
Nationality:Moroccan
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.

Leila Shenna

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Maryam d’Abo4 – 3 – 0726 – 10 – 802
Kara Milovy

Actress:Maryam d’Abo
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.

Maryam d’Abo

Who do you prefer?
28 votes · 28 answers
Vote

Match 2

Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carole Bouquet2 – 5 – 0618 – 10 – 800
Melina Havelock

Actress:Carole Bouquet
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Synopsis:

Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.

Carole Bouquet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kell Tyler2 – 5 – 0603 – 18 – 992
Linda

Actress:Kell Tyler
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

Kell Tyler

Who do you prefer?
23 votes · 23 answers
Vote

One Comment

  1. Lady Golfer:
    “I’ve hit many bad shots with this driver and never once destroyed one like pinche Sergio Garcia did. What a dork he is and I hope he loses all of his endorsements and starves to death under a bridge in Barcelona.”

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.