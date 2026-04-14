Straight Line of the Day: “Trump’s Fault”: More Things That Are Trump’s Fault: … Posted by Oppo on 14 April 2026, 12:00 pm
More Things That Are Trump’s Fault: …
The TDS Pandemic
The Kung Flu Virus
Keeping Melania too busy with White House duties to serve as an IMAO intern.
Negotiations are ongoing.
… the geologic feature formerly known as the San Andreas Fault … “it’s huuuuge, the biggest fault you’ve ever seen…”
I get a 20% small business tax deduction.
It’s really the Pope’s fault, not Trump.
“Trump’s Fault”: More Things That Are Trump’s Fault: …
Male pattern baldness.
Finally someone to blame besides that karma bi!tch.
The 427% increase in pink and purple hair dye revenue.
The addition of “YUUUUUUGE” to the American vernacular.
… those senior citizen hippies waving stupid signs, hanging out every Thursday on the bridge over the freeway on my way home from work…
A duck
Very small rocks