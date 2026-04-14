8 Comments

  6. “I barely SA’d her, just, like, the tip, you know, like just this much. That doesn’t even count”

    “I call it the ring finger rule, if it’s less than the diameter of your wedding ring, it’s okay”

    “also applies to bumps”

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