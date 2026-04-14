“The NeoCons are lying. I do NOT have a micro penis.”
“This is how much I care what you think…”
“…and she had little slanty eyes, just like this.”
“I was this close to that designated liar gig on MS NOW…”
When feeling powerful I like to pretend I’m holding a cheap a cigar.
“I barely SA’d her, just, like, the tip, you know, like just this much. That doesn’t even count”
“I call it the ring finger rule, if it’s less than the diameter of your wedding ring, it’s okay”
“also applies to bumps”
“I was this close to being the next Governor of California.”
“….which is why those bastards in the media finally leaked what they’ve known for all these years, because I wasn’t their guy …”
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“The NeoCons are lying. I do NOT have a micro penis.”
“This is how much I care what you think…”
“…and she had little slanty eyes, just like this.”
“I was this close to that designated liar gig on MS NOW…”
When feeling powerful I like to pretend I’m holding a cheap a cigar.
“I barely SA’d her, just, like, the tip, you know, like just this much. That doesn’t even count”
“I call it the ring finger rule, if it’s less than the diameter of your wedding ring, it’s okay”
“also applies to bumps”
“I was this close to being the next Governor of California.”
“….which is why those bastards in the media finally leaked what they’ve known for all these years, because I wasn’t their guy …”