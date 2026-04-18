Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special Posted by walruskkkch on 18 April 2026, 7:00 pm “Well Mr. Walrus. About time you showed up. Where were you last week?” “Being a naughty boy.” “Naughty boys deserve a spanking.” “And after the spanking?” 🙂 Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891015 votes · 15 answersVote
I have figured out how to undo Ms. Cardinale’s knot.
Again and again.
Okay Alex.
Obscury for you.
Well not if someone “Gets it”.