Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

Posted by on

“Well Mr. Walrus. About time you showed up. Where were you last week?”

“Being a naughty boy.”

“Naughty boys deserve a spanking.”

“And after the spanking?”

🙂

Winner

10.

This week.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
15 votes · 15 answers
Vote

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.