Have You Ever Experienced Such a Discrepancy??

And, if you did, would the IRS just laugh it off?
Rep. Ilhan Omar blames ‘discrepancy’ on financial disclosures listing $30M net worth – insists she’s not a millionaire
NY Post | 4/18/26 | Anna Young
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar blamed an accounting “discrepancy” for errors in a financial disclosure that listed her net worth at up to $30 million – while doubling down that she is not a millionaire, a report said.
The lefty “Squad” lawmaker – facing fraud probe calls from President Trump – insisted the initial figures in a disclosure filed last May were completely off-base, as an amended filing now shows shared assets with her husband of up to just $95,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.
“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” her spokesperson, Jacklyn Rogers, told the outlet.
“The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”
Didn’t one of her peeps just escape the country with 15 Million?
Just wondering.