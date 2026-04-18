Have You Ever Experienced Such a Discrepancy??

And, if you did, would the IRS just laugh it off?

Rep. Ilhan Omar blames ‘discrepancy’ on financial disclosures listing $30M net worth – insists she’s not a millionaire

NY Post | 4/18/26 | Anna Young

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar blamed an accounting “discrepancy” for errors in a financial disclosure that listed her net worth at up to $30 million – while doubling down that she is not a millionaire, a report said.

The lefty “Squad” lawmaker – facing fraud probe calls from President Trump – insisted the initial figures in a disclosure filed last May were completely off-base, as an amended filing now shows shared assets with her husband of up to just $95,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” her spokesperson, Jacklyn Rogers, told the outlet.

“The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”